Atha Energy Unveils Promising 2024 Exploration Results

Atha Energy Corp. (TSE:SASK) has released an update.

Atha Energy Corp. has announced promising assay results from its 2024 exploration program at the Angilak Project, revealing intersect grades of up to 5.85% U3O8, which indicates strong potential for expansion. The Lac 50 Deposit, part of this project, shows potential for significant uranium mineralization, with only a quarter of it tested, highlighting the area’s prospectivity for further discoveries.

