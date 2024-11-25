News & Insights

Atha Energy Unveils Promising 2024 Exploration Results

November 25, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

Atha Energy Corp. (TSE:SASK) has released an update.

Atha Energy Corp. has announced promising assay results from its 2024 exploration program at the Angilak Project, revealing intersect grades of up to 5.85% U3O8, which indicates strong potential for expansion. The Lac 50 Deposit, part of this project, shows potential for significant uranium mineralization, with only a quarter of it tested, highlighting the area’s prospectivity for further discoveries.

