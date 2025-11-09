Atha Energy (SASKF) Price Target Increased by 11.55% to 1.28

The average one-year price target for Atha Energy (OTCPK:SASKF) has been revised to $1.28 / share. This is an increase of 11.55% from the prior estimate of $1.15 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.96 to a high of $1.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 162.22% from the latest reported closing price of $0.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atha Energy. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SASKF is 0.52%, an increase of 26.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 29,514K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 20,275K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,603K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASKF by 5.31% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 9,063K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,946K shares , representing an increase of 12.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SASKF by 6.10% over the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 150K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

URAN - Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 42.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASKF by 19.21% over the last quarter.

