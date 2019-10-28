ATH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Athene Holding Ltd (Symbol: ATH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.15, changing hands as high as $44.89 per share. Athene Holding Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATH's low point in its 52 week range is $36 per share, with $47.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.44.

