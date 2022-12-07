ATH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Athabasca Oil Corp (TSX: ATH.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $2.42, changing hands as low as $2.40 per share. Athabasca Oil Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATH's low point in its 52 week range is $0.98 per share, with $3.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.