ATH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Athabasca Oil Corp (TSX: ATH.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $2.44, changing hands as high as $2.46 per share. Athabasca Oil Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATH's low point in its 52 week range is $1.14 per share, with $3.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.44.

