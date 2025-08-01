ATGE vs. UTI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Schools stocks are likely familiar with Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Adtalem Global Education has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Universal Technical Institute has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that ATGE's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

ATGE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.30, while UTI has a forward P/E of 30.47. We also note that ATGE has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. UTI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.03.

Another notable valuation metric for ATGE is its P/B ratio of 2.97. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, UTI has a P/B of 5.96.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ATGE's Value grade of B and UTI's Value grade of C.

ATGE sticks out from UTI in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ATGE is the better option right now.

