ATGE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.92, changing hands as high as $39.00 per share. Adtalem Global Education Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATGE's low point in its 52 week range is $33.59 per share, with $44.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.00.

