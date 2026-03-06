Is ATEX Stock a Buy After the FCC 900 MHz Expansion?

Anterix Inc. ATEX is built around a single idea: sell access to licensed 900 MHz spectrum so U.S. electric utilities can run private broadband networks for grid operations. The Federal Communications Commission’s February 2026 move to expand 900 MHz broadband bandwidth strengthens the long-term backdrop, but it does not remove execution risk.



For investors, the next 6 to 12 months are likely to be decided less by headline catalysts and more by collections timing, clearing milestones, and the pace of county-level license deliveries.

ATEX Setup for New Buyers

ATEX carried a 6–12 month price target of $43 versus a $39 stock price as of March 5, 2026. The longer-horizon stance is Neutral. That spread frames a tactical upside case, but it also implies the stock needs to keep converting contracts into cash and delivered licenses to earn that upside.



The key point is timing. The FCC bandwidth expansion supports better performance and economics for private broadband networks, yet the stock’s path still hinges on market-by-market clearing and the utility procurement cycle.

Anterix Near-Term Rating Signals vs. Fundamentals

On the near-term signal side, ATEX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). That matters because the rank is designed for a one- to three-month horizon and tends to reflect earnings estimate revision trends.



Fundamentals, as captured by Style Scores, look weaker. ATEX showed a VGM Score of F with Value of F and Growth of F, while Momentum was C. Put together, the setup reads more like a tactical trade around execution and collections than a classic style-driven fundamental screen.

The Bull Case Is Cash Visibility and Backlog

The clearest bullish support is cash visibility. Management raised fiscal 2026 cash proceeds guidance to $120 million and reported about $123 million of contracted proceeds outstanding. Management also cited a line of sight to collect over $80 million in the fiscal fourth quarter.



That matters because cash proceeds fund clearing and product initiatives even when GAAP revenue is paced by deferred revenue amortization and customer delivery milestones. In other words, liquidity and execution capacity can improve before reported revenue looks like a breakout.

Anterix Profitability Inflection Has Key Caveats

Management expects fiscal 2026 to be the first year of positive GAAP net income. The bridge includes a lower operating expense run rate and accelerated license deliveries that convert backlog into revenue recognition over long contract lives.



The caveat is mix and quality of earnings. Management’s near-term profitability framework relies substantially on non-operational gains from spectrum exchanges and sales. The company’s recent quarter illustrated that sensitivity, with results affected by variability in gains from license exchanges versus the prior year’s larger exchange gain.

The Bear Case Is Clearing Costs and Slippage Risk

The bear case starts with clearing. Market-by-market clearing and payment obligations can compress deal economics and slow cash conversion. Future payments to incumbents for retuning or swaps rose to about $43.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, up from $37.9 million as of Sep. 30, 2025.



The second risk is slippage. County-by-county license delivery schedules and elongated utility decision cycles can push out milestone-based collections and delay revenue recognition. Even when a contract is signed, timing concentration in a single quarter can raise the risk that any operational delay cascades into deferred cash inflows.

Anterix Liquidity and Capital Return Remain Sensitive

As of Dec. 31, 2025, ATEX had roughly $29.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and about $8.4 million in restricted cash, with no debt. That balance sheet flexibility helps, but it also places a premium on the fiscal fourth quarter collection window to fund clearing and commercialization without external capital.



Capital return is not a firm backstop today. Despite a remaining repurchase authorization, there was no buyback activity in the quarter and no stated cadence, which leaves downside support more dependent on execution than on financial engineering.

A Practical Checklist Before Taking Action

Investors considering ATEX after the FCC bandwidth expansion can keep the decision grounded and monitor progress on clearing milestones and whether incumbent payment obligations stabilize or continue to rise. Investors should also watch for updates tied to deployments enabled by new products such as tower access services and the SIM management platform, which management expects to carry recurring, high-margin characteristics.



Other players in the adjacent communications infrastructure domain include Calix, Inc. CALX, which sells broadband platforms, systems, and cloud software to service providers, while IHS Holding Limited IHS operates shared communications infrastructure in Nigeria, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America. While Calix carries a Zacks Rank #2, HIS Holding carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

