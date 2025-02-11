$ATEX stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ATEX stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,732,866 of trading volume.

$ATEX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ATEX:

$ATEX insiders have traded $ATEX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORGAN E OBRIEN (Executive Chairman) sold 13,609 shares for an estimated $455,084

GENA L ASHE (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) sold 5,547 shares for an estimated $183,051

MARK FLEISCHHAUER purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $119,664

LESLIE B DANIELS purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $65,500

$ATEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $ATEX stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

