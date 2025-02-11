$ATEX stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ATEX stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,732,866 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ATEX:
$ATEX Insider Trading Activity
$ATEX insiders have traded $ATEX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MORGAN E OBRIEN (Executive Chairman) sold 13,609 shares for an estimated $455,084
- GENA L ASHE (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) sold 5,547 shares for an estimated $183,051
- MARK FLEISCHHAUER purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $119,664
- LESLIE B DANIELS purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $65,500
$ATEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $ATEX stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 197,970 shares (+254.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,455,550
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 161,597 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,085,743
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 155,222 shares (+3990.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,845,660
- STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 114,553 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,314,065
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 112,696 shares (+330.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,244,131
- FMR LLC added 108,683 shares (+76.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,093,001
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 85,047 shares (+929.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,202,870
