ATEX Resources Gains Strategic Investment from Agnico Eagle

November 01, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

ATEX Resources Inc (TSE:ATX) has released an update.

ATEX Resources Inc. has secured a strategic investment of US$40 million from Agnico Eagle Mines, which will be used for exploration at the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project in Chile. The company also settled a US$15 million credit facility, enhancing its financial position. These moves bolster ATEX’s growth potential, with Agnico now owning a significant stake in the company.

