Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$2.92 reflecting a 17% rise in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the latest downgrade, the five analysts covering Aterian provided consensus estimates of US$201m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a considerable 13% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 50% to US$1.34. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$232m and losses of US$1.18 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase. NasdaqCM:ATER Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$4.80, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Aterian at US$7.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.50. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 25% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 31% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 1.5% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Aterian is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Aterian.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards Aterian, like recent substantial insider selling. Learn more, and discover the 3 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

