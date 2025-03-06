Aterian, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 18, 2025

Aterian, Inc. will release its 2024 financial results on March 18, 2025, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Aterian, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, on March 18, 2025, after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss the results, with participation options available via phone or a live webcast. Aterian is a technology-enabled consumer products company focused on building and acquiring e-commerce brands across various categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, and air quality devices, primarily selling through major online marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

Aterian, Inc. will be providing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, which can generate investor interest and transparency on the company's performance.

The company is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results, providing an opportunity for direct interaction with investors and analysts.

The announcement highlights Aterian's diverse product portfolio and its presence in major online marketplaces, underscoring the company's strength in e-commerce.

Timing of the financial results release may indicate a lack of transparency or issues with past performance, raising investor concerns.

The need for an investor conference call after the release suggests potential volatility or significant changes in financial health that may require clarification.

Being heavily reliant on major online marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart could expose the company to risks related to changes in those platforms' policies, pricing, or competition.

When will Aterian release its financial results for 2024?

Aterian will release its financial results on March 18, 2025, after the stock market closes.

How can I participate in Aterian's conference call?

Investors can dial (800) 715-9871 for domestic or (646) 307-1963 for international access to the call.

What time is Aterian's conference call scheduled?

The conference call to discuss Aterian's financial results is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET on March 18, 2025.

Where can I find the archived replay of the conference call?

The archived replay will be available on Aterian's corporate website in the investors section for a limited time.

What are Aterian's primary product categories?

Aterian focuses on home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness products, and air quality devices.

$ATER Insider Trading Activity

$ATER insiders have traded $ATER stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROI ZION ZAHUT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,744 shares for an estimated $51,673 .

. ARTURO RODRIGUEZ (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,325 shares for an estimated $31,697

PHILLIP LEPPER (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,432 shares for an estimated $27,647 .

. SUSAN E. LATTMANN sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $19,200

JOSHUA O FELDMAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,919 shares for an estimated $5,891

$ATER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $ATER stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SUMMIT, N.J., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”)



, a technology-enabled consumer products company, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss the results.





Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial:







(800) 715-9871 ( Domestic )



Passcode: 3432648







Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at



https://ir.aterian.io



. The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the investors section of the Aterian corporate website.







About Aterian, Inc.







Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a technology-enabled consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands with top selling consumer products, in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world's largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon, Walmart and Target in the U.S. and on its own direct to consumer websites. Our primary brands include Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller Living, PurSteam, Healing Solutions and Photo Paper Direct. To learn more about Aterian and its brands, visit





aterian.io













Contact:











The Equity Group









Devin Sullivan







Managing Director









dsullivan@equityny.com











Conor Rodriguez







Associate









crodriguez@equityny.com







