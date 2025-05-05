Aterian, Inc. to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 14, 2025

Aterian, Inc. will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 14, followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

Aterian, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on May 14, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss these results, with participation available via phone and a live webcast. Aterian is a technology-enabled consumer products company specializing in e-commerce brands across various categories such as home appliances and wellness products. Its primary sales channels include major online marketplaces and direct-to-consumer websites. Notable brands under Aterian include Squatty Potty and hOmeLabs.

Aterian is committed to transparency by proactively issuing its financial results in a timely manner, which can enhance investor confidence.

The upcoming conference call provides an opportunity for investors to gain insights directly from management, fostering engagement and communication with stakeholders.

The company showcases its diverse portfolio of well-known consumer brands, which may attract interest from a broader range of investors looking for strong e-commerce presence.

Being listed on Nasdaq and highlighting major retail partnerships, such as Amazon, Walmart, and Target, underscores Aterian's operational scale and market access.

The press release does not provide specific financial results or forecasts, which may lead to investor uncertainty and speculation about the company's performance.

The announcement of the financial results being scheduled for May 14, 2025, leaves a gap of uncertainty for investors during this interim period.

The focus on e-commerce and reliance on major online marketplaces might expose the company to risks associated with dependency on third-party platforms, which could affect its growth and stability.

When will Aterian announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

Aterian will announce its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 14, 2025, after market close.

How can investors participate in the Aterian conference call?

Investors can join the call by dialing (800) 715-9871 for domestic calls or (646) 307-1963 for international calls.

What time is the Aterian conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET on May 14, 2025.

Where can I access the Aterianearnings callwebcast?

Theearnings callwebcast can be accessed at https://ir.aterian.io.

What types of products does Aterian offer?

Aterian provides technology-enabled consumer products, including health and wellness items, kitchen appliances, and air quality devices.

$ATER Insider Trading Activity

$ATER insiders have traded $ATER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROI ZION ZAHUT (Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,694 shares for an estimated $8,680

PHILLIP LEPPER (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,711 shares for an estimated $4,020

$ATER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $ATER stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

The Equity Group









Devin Sullivan







Managing Director









dsullivan@equityny.com











Conor Rodriguez







Associate









crodriguez@equityny.com







