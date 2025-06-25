Aterian, Inc. Expands Product Offerings on Mercado Libre in Latin America

Aterian expands its product offerings on Mercado Libre, entering Chile, Colombia, and Argentina, enhancing its e-commerce presence.

Quiver AI Summary

Aterian, Inc. has announced its expansion into three new markets on Mercado Libre, Latin America's leading e-commerce platform, following its 2024 launch in Mexico. The company will offer select products from its brands, including PurSteam, Mueller, and Squatty Potty, in Chile, Colombia, and Argentina, focusing on home, kitchen, and wellness categories. CEO Arturo Rodriguez emphasized that this expansion aligns with Aterian's long-term strategy to grow its e-commerce presence beyond the U.S. and take advantage of emerging market demand. Aterian, which develops and acquires consumer product brands, views this move as a crucial step toward establishing a durable brand ecosystem in Latin America.

Potential Positives

Aterian, Inc. is expanding its presence on Mercado Libre by introducing products in three additional Latin American countries, signaling growth in international markets.

This expansion aligns with the company's long-term strategy to enhance its e-commerce footprint and tap into emerging markets, potentially increasing customer reach and revenue opportunities.

The introduction of well-known brands like PurSteam, Mueller, and Squatty Potty on a leading e-commerce platform reinforces Aterian's brand visibility and market competitiveness in new regions.

The CEO's statement emphasizes a disciplined approach to this expansion, which reflects a commitment to sustainable growth and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

Expansion into new markets may indicate reliance on emerging e-commerce markets, which can be volatile and present significant risks for the company.

The mention of potential risks and uncertainties surrounding forward-looking statements suggests ongoing instability and challenges that could adversely affect the company's growth and operations.

The acknowledgment of a previous reduction in workforce raises concerns about the company's operational capacity and ability to execute its expansion plans effectively.

FAQ

What recent expansion has Aterian, Inc. announced?

Aterian, Inc. has expanded its presence on Mercado Libre to include Chile, Colombia, and Argentina, building on its prior launch in Mexico.

Which brands does Aterian offer on Mercado Libre?

Aterian offers select products from its PurSteam, Mueller, and Squatty Potty brands on Mercado Libre’s platforms.

What is Mercado Libre?

Mercado Libre is Latin America’s leading e-commerce platform, operating in 18 countries and specializing in e-commerce and financial technology.

What is Aterian's long-term vision for international expansion?

Aterian aims to scale its e-commerce presence internationally to access new customers and capitalize on emerging market demand.

When did Aterian first launch on Mercado Libre?

Aterian first launched its products on Mercado Libre’s Mexico marketplace in 2024 before expanding to other Latin American countries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ATER Insider Trading Activity

$ATER insiders have traded $ATER stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARTURO RODRIGUEZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,257 shares for an estimated $68,420 .

. PHILLIP LEPPER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 27,532 shares for an estimated $45,427

ROI ZION ZAHUT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,880 shares for an estimated $27,210 .

. JOSHUA O FELDMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,576 shares for an estimated $21,767 .

. WILLIAM KURTZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,722 shares for an estimated $13,608.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ATER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $ATER stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SUMMIT, N.J., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER),



a consumer products company, today announced the expansion of its presence on Mercado Libre, Latin America’s leading e-commerce platform. Building on its 2024 launch on Mercado Libre’s Mexico marketplace, Aterian began offering select products from its PurSteam, Mueller, and Squatty Potty brands on Mercado Libre’s platforms in Chile, Colombia, and Argentina during the second quarter of 2025 reflecting a continued focus on categories such as home, kitchen, and wellness.





“The expansion of our partnership with Mercado Libre advances Aterian’s long-term vision to scale our e-commerce presence beyond the U.S. to access new customers and positions us to capitalize on increasing demand in emerging e-commerce markets,” said Arturo Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer. “While this program is still in its early stages, entering these new markets marks an important step toward building a long-term, durable brand ecosystem in Latin America. As with all our strategic expansions, we are approaching this opportunity with focus, discipline, and a long-term commitment to value creation.”





Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre, Inc. is the leading company in e-commerce and financial technology in Latin America, with operations in 18 countries. Learn more at





https://mercadolibre.com/





.







About Aterian, Inc.







Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) a consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands across multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world’s largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target as well as its own direct-to-consumer websites. Aterian’s brands include Mueller Living, PurSteam, hOmeLabs, Squatty Potty, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct. To learn more, visit





www.aterian.io





.







Forward Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements including, in particular, our ability to expand our operations internationally and access new customers. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those related to our ability to continue as a going concern, the effect of tariffs and other costs on our results, our ability to continue to operate following our reduction in workforce, our ability to meet financial covenants with our lenders, our ability to maintain and to grow market share in existing and new product categories; our ability to continue to profitably sell the SKUs we operate; our ability to maintain Amazon's Prime badge on our seller accounts or reinstate the Prime badge in the event of any removal of such badge by Amazon; our ability to create operating leverage and efficiency when integrating companies that we acquire, including through the use of our team's expertise, the economies of scale of our supply chain and automation driven by our platform; those related to our ability to grow internationally and through the launch of products under our brands and the acquisition of additional brands; those related to consumer demand, our cash flows, financial condition, forecasting and revenue growth rate; our supply chain including sourcing, manufacturing, warehousing and fulfillment; our ability to manage expenses, working capital and capital expenditures efficiently; our business model and our technology platform; our ability to disrupt the consumer products industry; our ability to generate profitability and stockholder value; international tariffs and trade measures; inventory management, product liability claims, recalls or other safety and regulatory concerns; reliance on third party online marketplaces; seasonal and quarterly variations in our revenue; acquisitions of other companies and technologies and our ability to integrate such companies and technologies with our business; our ability to continue to access debt and equity capital (including on terms advantageous to the Company) and the extent of our leverage; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC's website at





www.sec.gov





.





Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.





Investor Contact:





The Equity Group





Devin Sullivan, Managing Director









dsullivan@theequitygroup.com









Conor Rodriguez, Associate









crodriguez@theequitygroup.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.