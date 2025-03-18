ATERIAN Earnings Results: $ATER Reports Quarterly Earnings

ATERIAN ($ATER) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, beating estimates of -$0.53 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $24,610,000, beating estimates of $23,950,110 by $659,890.

ATERIAN Insider Trading Activity

ATERIAN insiders have traded $ATER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROI ZION ZAHUT (Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,694 shares for an estimated $8,680

PHILLIP LEPPER (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,711 shares for an estimated $4,020

ATERIAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of ATERIAN stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

