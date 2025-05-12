ATERIAN Earnings Preview: Recent $ATER Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ATERIAN ($ATER) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $15,249,000 and earnings of -$0.70 per share.

ATERIAN Insider Trading Activity

ATERIAN insiders have traded $ATER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROI ZION ZAHUT (Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,694 shares for an estimated $8,680

PHILLIP LEPPER (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,711 shares for an estimated $4,020

ATERIAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of ATERIAN stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATERIAN Government Contracts

We have seen $12,350 of award payments to $ATER over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

