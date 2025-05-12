ATERIAN Earnings Preview: Recent $ATER Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ATERIAN ($ATER) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $15,249,000 and earnings of -$0.70 per share.
ATERIAN Insider Trading Activity
ATERIAN insiders have traded $ATER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROI ZION ZAHUT (Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,694 shares for an estimated $8,680
- PHILLIP LEPPER (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,711 shares for an estimated $4,020
ATERIAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of ATERIAN stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 26,770 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,248
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 21,958 shares (+93.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,699
- SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC removed 16,734 shares (-66.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,141
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 14,523 shares (+27.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,855
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 14,176 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,022
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 13,387 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,128
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 11,543 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,703
ATERIAN Government Contracts
We have seen $12,350 of award payments to $ATER over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GASKET SHEET GHW: $12,350
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.