Aterian (ATER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aterian (ATER) closed at $6.35, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 39.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.68% in that time.

ATER will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.50, down 900% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $64.23 million, up 9.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.47 per share and revenue of $242.44 million, which would represent changes of -198% and +30.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ATER. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ATER currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

