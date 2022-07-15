Aterian (ATER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aterian (ATER) closed at $2.49, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.92% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Aterian as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Aterian is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 77.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $61.42 million, down 9.93% from the year-ago period.

ATER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.19 per share and revenue of $236.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +81.8% and -4.55%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aterian should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Aterian is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

