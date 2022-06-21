Aterian (ATER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aterian (ATER) closed at $2.59, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 6.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.71%.

Aterian will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, up 77.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $61.42 million, down 9.93% from the year-ago period.

ATER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.19 per share and revenue of $236.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +81.8% and -4.55%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aterian should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Aterian is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ATER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

