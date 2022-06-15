Aterian (ATER) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Aterian (ATER) closed the most recent trading day at $2.58, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 29.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 6.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.94%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Aterian as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Aterian to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $61.42 million, down 9.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.19 per share and revenue of $236.5 million. These totals would mark changes of +81.8% and -4.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aterian. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Aterian is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.