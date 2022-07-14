Aterian (ATER) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Aterian (ATER) closed the most recent trading day at $2.50, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.94% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Aterian as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Aterian to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $61.42 million, down 9.93% from the prior-year quarter.

ATER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.19 per share and revenue of $236.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +81.8% and -4.55%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aterian. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Aterian is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

