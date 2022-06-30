Aterian (ATER) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Aterian (ATER) closed at $2.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 27.63% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 8.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Aterian as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Aterian to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $61.42 million, down 9.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.19 per share and revenue of $236.5 million, which would represent changes of +81.8% and -4.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aterian. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Aterian currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

