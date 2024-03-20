Aterian Announces 1-For-12 Reverse Stock Split To Comply With Nasdaq Listing Standards

(RTTNews) - Aterian, Inc. (ATER), a technology-enabled consumer products company, Wednesday announced a 1-for-12 reverse stock split of its shares in order to increase the per share price above the minimum $1, effective March 22.

The move designed to comply with Nasdaq's listing standards, will result in a new CSUIP number. Additionally, adjustments will be made to the company's outstanding warrants, pre-funded warrants, and stock options following the stock split.

Also, as of March 22, the company's shares will be traded on a split-adjusted basis.

Currently, Aterian's stock is falling 0.93 percent, to $0.32 on the Nasdaq.

