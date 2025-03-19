$ATER stock is up 32% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ATER stock has now risen 32% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $141,328,506 of trading volume.

$ATER Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ATER:

$ATER insiders have traded $ATER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROI ZION ZAHUT (Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,694 shares for an estimated $8,680

PHILLIP LEPPER (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,711 shares for an estimated $4,020

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ATER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $ATER stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $ATER on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.