Atento Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ATTO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Atento SA (Symbol: ATTO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.99, changing hands as low as $23.51 per share. Atento SA shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATTO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.83 per share, with $30.4836 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.00.

