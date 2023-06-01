Atenor (EBR:ATEB) Price Target Decreased by 17.12% to 46.92

The average one-year price target for Atenor (EBR:ATEB) has been revised to 46.92 / share. This is an decrease of 17.12% from the prior estimate of 56.61 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 49.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.50% from the latest reported closing price of 24.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Atenor Maintains 11.12% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 11.12%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -21.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atenor. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATEB is 0.01%, an increase of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 42K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 23K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAUZ - Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEB by 4.82% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.