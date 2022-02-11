ATEN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.20, changing hands as low as $12.76 per share. A10 Networks Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATEN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.42 per share, with $19.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.