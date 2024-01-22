ATEN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.76, changing hands as high as $13.91 per share. A10 Networks Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ATEN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.035 per share, with $16.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.91.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: YieldBoost Ranks By Industry
GATX Dividend Growth Rate
NRGV Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.