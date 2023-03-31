ATEN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.46, changing hands as high as $15.48 per share. A10 Networks Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATEN's low point in its 52 week range is $12.6103 per share, with $19.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.49.

