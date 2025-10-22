Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (ASIC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $22.66 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $12.86 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $22.83 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.8% to $116.10 million from $88.75 million last year.

Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.66 Mln. vs. $12.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $116.10 Mln vs. $88.75 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.