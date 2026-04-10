Is Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (ASIC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (ASIC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings is one of 837 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASIC's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ASIC has gained about 0.1% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 2.2%. This shows that Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10%.

Over the past three months, Bank of Montreal's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.1% so far this year, so ASIC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Bank of Montreal falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 66 stocks and is ranked #64. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.8%.

Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings and Bank of Montreal could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (ASIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank Of Montreal (BMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.