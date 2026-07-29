Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (ASIC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (ASIC) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 6.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $26 in the previous session. Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings has gained 21.8% since the start of the year compared to the 7.3% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 8.5% return for the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 29, 2026, Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings reported EPS of $0.51 versus consensus estimate of $0.4.

For the current fiscal year, Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings is expected to post earnings of $2.16 per share on $561.68 in revenues. This represents a 34.16% change in EPS on a 32.37% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.4 per share on $716.58 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.11% and 27.58%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 10.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 16.4X versus its peer group's average of 10.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ASIC Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ASIC have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is TWFG, Inc. (TWFG). TWFG has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of F, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. TWFG, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 45.00%, and for the current fiscal year, TWFG is expected to post earnings of $1.03 per share on revenue of $298.3 million.

Shares of TWFG, Inc. have gained 14.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 26.9X and a P/CF of 24.04X.

The Insurance - Multi line industry may rank in the bottom 68% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ASIC and TWFG, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (ASIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TWFG, Inc. (TWFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.