Atea Pharma's Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 Study Of Bemnifosbuvir To Treat Covid-19 Fails

September 13, 2024 — 07:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) Friday said its Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 study of bemnifosbuvir for the treatment of Covid-19 failed to meet the primary goal.

In the study, high-risk patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 were randomized to receive bemnifosbuvir or placebo. The trial did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in all-cause hospitalization or death through day 29.

Bemnifosbuvir is in Phase 2 study in combination with ruzasvir for the treatment of hepatitis c virus (HCV) infection. The company plans to announce additional results from the study in the fourth quarter.

