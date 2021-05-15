Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest first-quarter results, and the shares gained 7.5% to US$22.91. In addition to smashing expectations with revenues of US$66m, Atea Pharmaceuticals delivered a surprise statutory profit of US$0.34 per share, a notable improvement compared to analyst expectations of a loss. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:AVIR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 15th 2021

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Atea Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$1.18b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 927% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plummet 63% to US$0.22 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.18b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.22 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 43% to US$83.33despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Atea Pharmaceuticals' earnings by assigning a price premium. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Atea Pharmaceuticals at US$102 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$66.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Atea Pharmaceuticals , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.