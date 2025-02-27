Atea Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Atea Pharmaceuticals will host a conference call on March 6, 2025, to discuss financial results and business updates.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on March 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, as well as provide a business update. Participants can access the call through registration, which will provide details on how to join, including a unique passcode. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website for at least 90 days after the event. Atea focuses on developing oral antiviral therapies for serious viral diseases and is currently concentrated on its lead program involving treatments for hepatitis C.

Atea Pharmaceuticals is actively engaging with investors by hosting a live conference call and audio webcast to report financial results and provide a business update.

The company is focused on the development of oral antiviral therapeutics, addressing unmet medical needs for serious viral diseases, highlighting its strategic direction and commitment to innovation in healthcare.

Atea's proprietary nucleos(t)ide prodrug platform positions it uniquely in the market and highlights its expertise in antiviral drug development, potentially leading to significant advancements in treating viral infections.

Delay in reporting financial results may indicate potential issues with the company's financial health or performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

The heavy emphasis on forward-looking statements and inherent uncertainties may suggest a lack of confidence in meeting future projections or performance expectations.

The notice of a conference call to discuss results may signal the company's need to address investor concerns amid potential volatility in stock performance.

When is Atea Pharmaceuticals' conference call scheduled?

Atea Pharmaceuticals will host a conference call on March 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

How can I access the Atea Pharmaceuticals conference call?

Participants can access the call by registering online or via the audio webcast on Atea's Investor Relations website.

What will be discussed during the conference call?

The conference call will cover Atea's financial results for Q4 and the full year of 2024, along with a business update.

Is there a way to listen to a recording of the conference call?

Yes, an archive of the audio webcast will be available on Atea's website for at least 90 days after the call.

Who can I contact for more information about Atea Pharmaceuticals?

For more information, you can contact Jonae Barnes, SVP of Investor Relations, at 617-818-2985.

Full Release



BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral antiviral therapeutics for serious viral diseases, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and to provide a business update.





To access the live conference call, participants may register



here



. The live audio webcast of the call will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Atea Pharmaceuticals website at



ir.ateapharma.com



. To participate via telephone, please register in advance



here



. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join the call ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. An archive of the audio webcast will be available on Atea’s website approximately two hours after the conference call and will remain available for at least 90 days following the event.







About Atea Pharmaceuticals







Atea is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral antiviral therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with serious viral infections. Leveraging Atea’s deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleos(t)ide chemistry, biology, biochemistry and virology, Atea has built a proprietary nucleos(t)ide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of serious viral diseases. Atea plans to continue to build its pipeline of antiviral product candidates by augmenting its nucleos(t)ide platform with other classes of antivirals that may be used in combination with its nucleos(t)ide product candidates. Our lead program and current focus is on the development of the regimen of bemnifosbuvir, a nucleotide analog polymerase inhibitor, and ruzasvir, an NS5A inhibitor, to treat HCV. For more information, please visit



www.ateapharma.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to the Company’s plans relating to the date and time of the anticipated conference call and audio webcast. When used herein, words including “may,” “will,” “anticipates,” “plans,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and various assumptions. The Company believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. The Company may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed and updated from time to time under the caption “Risk Factors” in the reports the Company files with the SEC, including annual reports on Form10-K, quarterly reports on Form10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other filings each of which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While the Company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.







Contacts







Jonae Barnes





SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications





617-818-2985







Barnes.jonae@ateapharma.com







Tim McCarthy





LifeSci Advisors







Tim@lifesciAdvisors.com





