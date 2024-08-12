Is Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is one of 1021 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVIR's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AVIR has moved about 10.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 6.6% on average. This means that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29%.

Over the past three months, Novo Nordisk's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 118.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 499 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.6% this year, meaning that AVIR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Novo Nordisk belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #48. The industry has moved +19.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Novo Nordisk. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

