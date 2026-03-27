Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Atea Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AVIR) has been revised to $8.16 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $6.12 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.10% from the latest reported closing price of $5.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atea Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 137 owner(s) or 52.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVIR is 0.25%, an increase of 156.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.33% to 57,261K shares. The put/call ratio of AVIR is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BML Capital Management holds 7,490K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,474K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVIR by 16.46% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 4,815K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,826K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVIR by 57.60% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 2,486K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,841K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVIR by 15.41% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,348K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares , representing an increase of 54.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVIR by 69.13% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.