Atea Pharma says deal to develop COVID-19 pill with Roche terminated

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday a deal to jointly develop a COVID-19 antiviral pill with Swiss giant Roche Holding AG was being terminated, a month after the pill failed to help patients in a small study.

Upon termination, the rights and licenses granted to Roche will be returned to Atea, the company said.

