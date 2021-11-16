Atea Pharma says deal to develop COVID-19 pill with Roche terminated

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc AVIR.O said on Tuesday a deal to jointly develop a COVID-19 antiviral pill with Swiss giant Roche Holding AG ROG.S was being terminated, a month after the pill failed to help patients in a small study.

Upon termination, the rights and licenses granted to Roche will be returned to Atea, the company said.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; Mobile - +919008417318; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.