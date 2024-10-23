News & Insights

Atea ASA Launches Strategic Share Buyback Program

Atea ASA (ATAZF) has released an update.

Atea ASA has announced a share repurchase program, allocating up to NOK 120 million to buy back a maximum of 650,000 shares, starting October 23, 2024, and concluding by April 29, 2025. This move, aligned with their share-based compensation agreements, reflects strategic financial management as they leverage market conditions on the Oslo Stock Exchange. With a presence in 88 cities and revenues of NOK 35 billion, Atea continues to strengthen its position as a leading IT infrastructure supplier in the Nordic and Baltic regions.

