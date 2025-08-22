ATCO Subsidiary Secures Approval For Yellowhead Pipeline Project

(RTTNews) - ATCO Ltd. (ACO-X.TO), Friday announced that its subsidiary, Canadian Utilities Limited, has received approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission on the Need Assessment Application for the Yellowhead Pipeline Project.

The company added that the project will empower communities, enable industrial growth and reinforce its commitment to responsible development across the province.

Meanwhile, Canadian Utilities' operating entity ATCO Energy Systems is expected to file a separate facilities application later this year for construction and operation of the physical infrastructure, which is expected to commence in 2026.

ATCO's stock closed at C$51.34, up 1.12 percent on the Toronto.

