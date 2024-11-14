ATCO Ltd Shows Earnings Growth and Strategic Moves

ATCO Ltd Cl I NV (TSE:ACO.X) has released an update.

ATCO Ltd reported a rise in third-quarter earnings for 2024, with adjusted earnings of $91 million, up $10 million from 2023. The company completed the acquisition of NRB Limited and secured a $14 million contract for a mining facility project. ATCO is also advancing its hydrogen development initiatives in Alberta, collaborating with Linde Canada Inc.

