ATB CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Real Matters (RLLMF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, ATB CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Real Matters (OTCPK:RLLMF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.05% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Real Matters is $5.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.57 to a high of $7.67. The average price target represents an increase of 42.05% from its latest reported closing price of $4.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Real Matters is 69MM, a decrease of 59.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Real Matters. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLLMF is 0.05%, an increase of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 6,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,350K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,382K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLLMF by 21.72% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 950K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARHBX - Artisan International Explorer Fund Institutional Shares holds 675K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares , representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLLMF by 13.21% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 573K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares , representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLLMF by 21.05% over the last quarter.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 369K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.