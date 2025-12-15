ATB CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Blackline Safety (BLKLF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, ATB CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Blackline Safety (OTCPK:BLKLF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.97% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blackline Safety is $6.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.83 to a high of $8.34. The average price target represents an increase of 132.97% from its latest reported closing price of $2.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blackline Safety is 159MM, an increase of 8.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackline Safety. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLKLF is 0.92%, an increase of 7.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 4,883K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,415K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,045K shares , representing an increase of 15.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLKLF by 29.63% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 1,205K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 971K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLKLF by 13.67% over the last quarter.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 196K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLKLF by 20.87% over the last quarter.

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 96K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

