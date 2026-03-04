ATB CAPITAL MARKETS Initiates Coverage of Banyan Gold (BYAGF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, ATB CAPITAL MARKETS initiated coverage of Banyan Gold (OTCPK:BYAGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 593.96% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Banyan Gold is $1.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.49 to a high of $1.74. The average price target represents an increase of 593.96% from its latest reported closing price of $0.23 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banyan Gold. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYAGF is 0.10%, an increase of 88.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 2,696K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,596K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,921K shares , representing a decrease of 667.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYAGF by 86.97% over the last quarter.

Corundum Trust holds 100K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.