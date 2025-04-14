ATAT or ABNB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are likely familiar with Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and Airbnb, Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that ATAT likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ABNB has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

ATAT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.06, while ABNB has a forward P/E of 26.76. We also note that ATAT has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.34.

Another notable valuation metric for ATAT is its P/B ratio of 7.57. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ABNB has a P/B of 8.69.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ATAT's Value grade of B and ABNB's Value grade of D.

ATAT stands above ABNB thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that ATAT is the superior value option right now.

