Cryptocurrencies

Atari Plans November Premiere for Video Game Cryptocurrency

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published

The Atari Group, the company behind such classic video games as Pac-man, will begin publicly selling its Atari Token (ATRI) cryptocurrency in early November.

  • ATRI is a self-styled entertainment industry payment method in the form of an ERC-20 token atop the Ethereum blockchain. ItÃ¢ÂÂs been in the works since at least early 2018.
  • Crypto casinos, Ã¢ÂÂblockchain gamesÃ¢ÂÂ and the video game distribution platform Ultra.io will be among the utility tokenÃ¢ÂÂs earliest use cases, said Atari's blockchain subsidiary, Atari Chain.
  • The game maker said it will reap 35% of ATRI sales revenue. Issuance partner ICICB Group, a fintech whose only public client is Atari, stands to take the rest.
  • The token will list on Bitcoin.com and AtariÃ¢ÂÂs own crypto exchange at the close of the public sale.
  • Investors and game players have bought up $1.5 million in ATRI tokens through two private pre-sales which priced the token at $0.08 cents, Atari said. A third pre-sale is ongoing.
  • Cointelegraph reports that U.S citizens will not be able to take part in the sale.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular