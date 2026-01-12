Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Falls After FDA CRL On EBVALLO BLA

(RTTNews) - Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) of EBVALLO (tabelecleucel). The application sought approval for EBVALLO as a monotherapy treatment for adult and pediatric patients aged two years and older with Epstein-Barr virus positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD), who have received at least one prior therapy including an anti-CD20 regimen.

ATRA closed Monday's regular trading at $5.88, down $7.79 or 56.99%. In overnight trading at 9:14 PM EST, the stock further declined to $5.66, representing a decrease of $0.22 or 3.74%.

The CRL indicates that the FDA is unable to approve the EBVALLO BLA in its current form. The application had been resubmitted in 2025 after Atara reached alignment with the FDA on resubmission criteria and fulfilled conditions identified in the first CRL dated 15 January 2025. That earlier letter cited a single deficiency related to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance, without raising concerns about safety, efficacy, or trial design.

In the latest CRL, received after market close on 9 January 2026, the FDA confirmed that GMP compliance issues have been satisfactorily resolved and no safety concerns were raised. However, in a reversal of its prior position, the FDA stated that the single-arm ALLELE trial, previously deemed adequate to support the BLA filing, is no longer considered sufficient to demonstrate effectiveness for accelerated approval. The agency further noted that the trial's interpretability is confounded by its design, conduct, and analysis.

Atara emphasized that this new position contradicts the FDA's prior guidance, alignment on the clinical trial dataset, and acceptance of the single-arm study design as relevant for this patient population. This alignment had been established through multiple documented meetings over the past five years.

In November 2025, Atara transferred the BLA to Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals (PFP), Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Pierre Fabre Laboratories. As a next step, PFP intends to request a Type A meeting with the FDA, expected within 45 days. PFP and Atara plan to urgently engage with the agency to identify a path forward for accelerated approval of EBVALLO, noting that patients with EBV+ PTLD face extremely limited treatment options and a life expectancy often measured in weeks to months.

