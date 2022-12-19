Markets
Atara Biotherapeutics Says Carol Gallagher To Replace Ron Renaud As Chair Of The Board Of Directors

December 19, 2022 — 08:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) announced Monday that Carol Gallagher will assume the role of Chair of the Board of Directors, replacing Ron Renaud, who is stepping down to focus on his new position as Managing Director at Bain Capital Life Sciences.

Gallagher is a venture partner in the life sciences practice of New Enterprise Associates and an experienced public company director. She has served as a Director at Atara since 2013 and as a member of both the Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Gallagher was formerly the President and CEO of Calistoga Pharmaceuticals and has held commercial and drug development roles within Eli Lilly, Amgen, Agouron, Pfizer and Biogen Idec.

Atara also announced that after four years of service, Roy Baynes, has decided to step down from Atara's Board of Directors to pursue other external opportunities following his retirement from Merck.

