Atara Biotherapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ATRA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: ATRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.86, changing hands as low as $15.71 per share. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATRA's low point in its 52 week range is $4.52 per share, with $28.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.