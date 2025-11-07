Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Surges 10.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) shares rallied 10% in the last trading session to close at $11.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 32.2% loss over the past four weeks.

The price rise can be attributed to growing investor optimism regarding Atara’s recent development related to its lead product candidate, tabelecleucel (tab-cel), a novel T-cell immunotherapy, which has been developed for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD). The company’s resubmitted biologics license application for tab-cel is under priority review in the United States, and a decision from the FDA is due on Jan. 10, 2026.

This drug developer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.83 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +71.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.29 million, down 96.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Atara Biotherapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ATRA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Atara Biotherapeutics is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, CervoMed Inc. (CRVO), finished the last trading session 0.7% lower at $7.29. CRVO has returned -17.5% over the past month.

For CERVOMED INC, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.68. This represents a change of -23.6% from what the company reported a year ago. CERVOMED INC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

